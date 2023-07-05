News you can trust since 1887
What Sheffielders want: More shops, better city centre, two Premier League clubs and better roads

When Sheffielders were asked what the city is “crying out for” there were plenty of suggestions, but more shops and a better city centre were a common theme.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

Hundreds of Star readers took the time to reply with their suggestions for what the Steel City desperately needs.

Steve Brunt said Sheffield needs a “city centre worth going to” and Gail Keighley, Rita Rigg and Tracy Carr were among many who said “decent shops”.

Ian Chown suggested that Sheffield needs “the life and soul putting back into what was a great city centre”.

Sheffielders have suggested what the city is "crying out for"Sheffielders have suggested what the city is "crying out for"
A numer of readers were very specific about the shops they want to see in Sheffield, with calls for John Lewis to return to the city centre high up on the list.

Dennis Greatbatch called for a “riverside development” and Marie Ward said a “safe city centre” is what she wants to see.

John Castle said the city is crying out for jobs and Betty Ann Winkley added: “Sheffield wants its heart back. Haven't been in for ages, used to love going round town.”

Shaun Milner called for “two Premier League clubs,” Ian Mcmanus said a “larger music arena” is needed and Den Laycock called for “roads fit for our cars”.

Some readers had many suggestions, including Daniel Worthington, who said: “Shops, removal of the clean air zone to help businesses and increase trade, more social housing, less redevelopment in the city centre (just repair what we have and save the money for a time when you can actually afford it), and better public transport.”

Craig Robinson added: “A decent high street and shops with good access and parking all around town centre. Also more outdoor cafes/pubs in the sun/outside, more bins to encourage people to dispose of litter responsibly.”

John Hurd added: “A safe city centre and a decent market along side department stores and other shops, also affordable parking.”

Philippa Hunt-Chester called for “some help for homeless”, adding: “Because the centre is full of desperate people, I walk through daily to work and back and it’s never been so bad.”

