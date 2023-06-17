When we asked the question ‘what does Sheffield do best?’ we were inundated with responses.

Hundreds of people took time out to reply and explain what they love about Sheffield and how it is a city to be proud of.

There were some common themes.

On the back of both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday winning promotion this season, football was a pretty popular answer.

Sheffield readers have had their say on what the city does best

And in the wake of two successful homecoming gigs by Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys last week, music and bands were also both mentioned lots.

Henderson’s Relish, or Hendos as locals know it, was also listed by many as something Sheffield can be proud of, along with the city’s steel, parks, bars, restaurants and friendly people.

Beres pork sandwiches also got a mention as well as The Full Monty and the snooker world championships held in Sheffield each year.

Clive Turner posted: “Sheffield is the home of football. I don’t think we make the most of that really.”

Cheryl Radford said Sheffield is good at “inspiring great musicians to forms bands and make great music” and Stephanie Fox said the city “has produced some really great actors”.

In his answer to what Sheffield does best, John Colclough wrote: “The foresight, strength and ability to reinvent and change the city centre with great retail, leisure, cultural and public spaces, shops, restaurants, arts, music, film and residential areas whilst keeping many of the original buildings or facades.

“This has preserved our city's heritage and helped it change to contemporary usable urban environments for us all. Keep the faith, visit and use it now and continue using it when its complete.”

Shabzy Ahamad said Sheffield “does a amazing job supporting refugees and asylum seekers”.

They added: “A massive thank you to all the volunteers and professionals who value human life and try their upmost to help others in need.”

But not everyone was as complimentary about Sheffield and there were a number of posts about Sheffield Council schemes including tree felling and the Clean Air Zone.