This is what people think about plans for a referendum in Sheffield

The It’s Our City community group got a total of 21,815 signatures on a petition from voting residents across the city.

This passed the five percent of the electorate mark which is enough to trigger a referendum.

Members of the It's Our City group.

The referendum is set to be held on or before the day of the next local elections, which are set for May 7 next year.

Currently, the council has 84 elected councillors, but under the current model it is the council leader and nine cabinet members who make key decisions.

It’s Our City wants that to change so that more councillors have a say. Voters will be asked to decide if the council should be run by a committee system.

The move has got a lot of people talking on The Star’s Facebook page.

Darren Willis believes there is “no need for a referendum” and councillors should “just start listening to the electorate for a change and give us what we want.”

Patricia Winfield added: “If they just changed to how it should be, all elected councillors having a real say, there would be no need to waste more money.”

Ilyas Khan posted: “Let the people decide.”

Woll Newall, of It's Our City, said: "The vast majority of Sheffielders we spoke to, have already shown that they want their city to lead the way by embedding greater local democracy at the heart of city governance.

“We look forward to the council immediately calling in the national experts on governance change, the Centre for Public Scrutiny, so that the city can be properly prepared for the referendum in May. An internal ‘review of the options’, reporting only a month before the design of the new committee system must legally be completed, will be inadequate."