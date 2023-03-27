News you can trust since 1887
What has happened to Sheffield city centre? Visitor writes to council to complain

A visitor to Sheffield city centre was so disappointed with what she found she has written to the council to voice her concern.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

Stacy Kitchen, from Colchester, has shared her letter to council bosses and the planning department.

It reads: “What has happened to Sheffield city centre?

“I visited Sheffield this week to attend a funeral after many years away and was shocked and saddened to witness the destruction of the once thriving and busy city centre.

A visitor to Sheffield city centre was so disappointed about her experience she has written to Sheffield Council
“There is no city centre anymore. It is devoid of the important branded stores and the many independent shops I knew and loved so well including Chapel Walk, which is now just a depressing cut through with nothing to offer.

“What has happened? Walking around all I could see were huge billboards advertising student campus sites. What is left for the ordinary tax paying public of Sheffield? Nothing, absolutely nothing!

“My friends warned me that there is no reason to come into the city centre anymore, as there is nothing of it left and they are right.

“Sheffield may be a big student city but is that all it is these days?

“I lived in Sheffield for 10 years before moving away due to my work and as a one time proud resident felt compelled to put pen to paper.

“I would be very interested to hear your comments and hope that you are not just going to tell me that the infrastructure is in place for a wonderful thriving city coming soon. I just can’t see it and feel the heart has been ripped out of it along with its busy community of shoppers and retailers.

“It was a thoroughly depressing experience.”

