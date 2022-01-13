‘What ever happened to equality’ – Sheffield residents criticise Ikea’s decision to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff

The furniture retailer said unvaccinated workers will only receive statutory sick pay of £96.35 a week if they have to stay at home for the Covid-related reason.

The company, which employs more than 10,000 people in the UK, said that unvaccinated workers who test positive will receive full company sick pay.

Vaccinated staff, or those who have not had the jab due to mitigating circumstances such as pregnancy or medical grounds, will receive full pay if they are absent for Covid-related reasons.

Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19. (Photo credit: PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ikea said in a statement: "Fully vaccinated co-workers or those that are unvaccinated owing to mitigating circumstances which, for example, could include pregnancy or other medical grounds, will receive full pay.

"Unvaccinated co-workers without mitigating circumstances that test positive with Covid will be paid full company sick pay in line with our company absence policy.

"Unvaccinated co-workers without mitigating circumstances who have been identified as close contacts of a positive case will be paid Statutory Sick Pay."

Residents in Sheffield have now shared their thoughts on the sick pay policy.

Rachel Bennett said: “Personally think this is disgusting and extremely unfair. If someone is off with covid or symptoms - they have to isolate and be off whether they are vaccinated or not.”

Courtney Green said: “What ever happened to equality. Everyone should be treated the same vaccinated or not. Even can vaccinated get covid, pass it on and have to self isolate.”