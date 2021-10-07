The list of countries on the UK's Covid travel 'red list' has been cut from 54 down to 7. Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images.

The UK Covid travel ‘red list’ will be reduced on October 11 following an announcement by the Government today (October 7).

Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said the changes “mark the next step” in opening travel.

The ‘list’ of countries deemed to pose a higher risk of spread Covid-19 has required travelers returning from them to quarantine for 10 full days in an approved hotel.

The change is expected to be a boost for businesses and tourism, as well as a welcome return to normal for families separated by the pandemic.

The seven remaining destinations on the red list are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, arrivals from 37 more countries will have their vaccination status certificates recognised, meaning they can avoid more expensive requirements to use PCR tests on arrival.

It means double-jabbed passengers arriving into England from any non-red list country will be allowed to take a much cheaper lateral flow test notify the Government within two days.

Meanwhile, passengers will soon be able to use a photograph of a lateral flow test as a minimum requirement to verify a negative result.

This change - affecting tests taken by fully-vaccinated people from non-red list countries two days after arrival in England - would come into effect in "late October" before the end of the half term.

All arrivals will still complete a passenger locator form.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “With half-term and winter sun around the corner, we’re making it easier for families and loved ones to reunite, by significantly cutting the number of destinations on the red list, thanks in part to the increased vaccination efforts around the globe.

“Restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy and levelling up this country. With less restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery.”