One of the iconic bands of the 80s and 90s has announced a big show in Sheffield for next year.

Wet Wet Wet will be coming to Sheffield City Hall, with M People singer Heather Small also involved in the show in 2025.

But heartthrob singer Marty Pellow will not be involved in the tour which will include the big hits including Sweet Little Mystery and the massive number one Love is All Around from Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Wet Wet Wet on stage. Picture: Sheffield City Trust

Tickets go on presale (accessible by signing up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter on Thursday, March 21 2024 at 10am and general sale Friday, March 22 2024 at 10am) via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

It will be part of a national tour, featuring founding member Graeme Clark, with long-standing guitarist Graeme Duffin, and fronted by Kevin Simm, the band will perform two sets of dates in 2025 with the first run being in January / February followed by another in October.

The Sheffield gig is on October 14, 2025.

The ‘Wets’ will bring to the stage their catalogue of legendary and defining hits, including the likes of ‘Sweet Little Mystery’, ‘Angel Eyes’, ‘Goodnight Girl’, ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’, ‘Sweet Surrender’, ‘Julia Says’ and more.

Wet Wet Wet have sold more than 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK Singles Chart and Album Chart for an incredible time period of over 500 weeks. Their albums have been certified 20x platinum in the UK alone.

Since 2018, Wet Wet Wet have been fronted by Kevin Simm, winner of The Voice UK and former member of Liberty X, and they released their first album with Kevin, The Journey.

On the tour dates for 2025 Wet Wet Wet will be joined by Heather Small who will be opening all the shows.

Having risen to fame as the singer with M People, Heather is known for hits like Moving on Up and Search for the Hero.

Founding member Graeme Clark said: "To be back playing live, in the band I love, playing the songs I love, to people I love, completely fills my heart and soul. We can’t wait to see everybody again throughout 2025 in a venue close by!

"We were headlining a festival in Dubai recently where we bumped into the wonderful Heather Small and we are absolutely delighted that she’s accepted our invitation to join us as special guest on all of our tour dates next year. Simply put, these shows are not to be missed!"

Kevin Simm said: "It’s so exciting to be going back out on tour throughout 2025! Our recent concerts created some fantastic memories for us all and it was an incredible experience that I will never ever forget! With Heather Small joining us as special guest on this tour it is going to be a great night of hits, energy and fun - I can’t wait!"

Graeme Duffin added: "The sold out 2024 tour was the most joyful and celebratory tour I’ve been on. I am eagerly looking forward to these dates in 2025. It is such a pleasure and privilege to have the opportunity to play to such lovely appreciative audiences, and I can’t wait to do it all over again, see you soon!"

