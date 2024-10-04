Weston Park Cancer Charity celebrate one year of ground-breaking Big Purple Bus initiative!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to leading cancer charity Weston Park Cancer Charity over 7,000 people across South Yorkshire have connected with cancer support and advice via the charity’s Big Purple Bus project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September marked 12 months of the buses which have helped provide cancer advice and support to people within our communities.

Since its launch, the Big Purple Bus can now be accessed in ten locations across South Yorkshire, including at the latest location, Arbourthorne, which launched at the start of September at Springs Leisure Centre. Other regular locations include Manor, Verdon Street, Firvale, Meadowhall, Parson Cross, Rotherham, Darnall and Tinsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 900 hours of volunteered time have been recorded and charity advisors have delivered over 20 cancer education sessions.

Weston Park Cancer Charity team celebrates one year of Big Purple Bus project

As well as providing one-to-one emotional and practical support for people with a cancer diagnosis, or for those supporting a loved one with cancer, the charity team has also collaborated with local community groups, support services and hospital teams. For example, the NHS Hypertension Outreach Project has partnered with the Big Purple Bus to deliver additional health services in the community, including blood pressure checks on a regular basis.

Thanks to the charity’s partners The National Lottery Community Fund, Westfield Health, and South Yorkshire Cancer Alliance, the Big Purple Bus project aims to help break down health inequalities and to ensure everyone knows about the advice and support available to them at the charity.

Emma Clarke, CEO at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “I am so proud to see that our Big Purple Buses have been on the road for 12 months. This is an important milestone and allows us to reflect on what has been a truly impactful initiative for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud of our team for ensuring its success in connecting with over 7,000 people who may not have ordinarily sought out cancer support.

Big Purple Bus in the community

“When we set out our plan to launch the bus, we aimed to take our services directly to the heart of our communities, and it’s safe to say those aims are being met.

“Now, thanks to the Big Purple Bus we have a much larger physical presence within the community which means an increase in awareness for areas where there are significantly higher rates of cancer and where people are less likely to look for support.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to all of our amazing volunteers who have helped ensure the day-to-day running of the bus – it is thanks to you that more and more people across South Yorkshire are now able to access our advice and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local resident Wendy, who is currently living with thyroid cancer, visited the charity’s Big Purple Bus in Manor, Sheffield. She praised the service as a ‘godsend’ and the team as ‘fabulous’ and ‘welcoming.

She said: “My sister told me about the bus. She had been there two or three times, and she kept saying to me to come along. It sounds silly, but I have met friends through visiting the bus.

“The team has helped me with everything. They booked me in for a Citizens Advice session who have given me some good places to go and talk to for more information about finances.

“The team told me about the complementary therapies, which I wouldn't have known about without the bus. I have tried the reiki, the hot-stone massage and the Swedish massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I needed something that was going to force me to relax and just switch off. I have a lot of back pain and the hot-stone massage was nice. I have built up a lovely relationship with Nicky, the therapist at the support centre.

“It's handy just being able to pop by. If I was trying to get into town, it would take more time, and I might not feel able to with my anxiety. Because my sister only lives around the corner and I haven’t got far to come, I feel confident coming here and doing it on my own.

“When my Dad had prostate cancer, something like this would have been handy, just to talk to somebody and to know what to expect.

“The team has been an absolute godsend, they deserve medals! They all just make you feel so welcome. They've all been fabulous.”

For more information about the charity’s Big Purple Bus visit www.westonpark.org.uk/the-big-purple-bus