Westbourne School business event to explore the world of AI
Dr Marjory Da Costa Abreu, senior lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, will take guests at the Broomhill independent school on a journey into the depths of Al research.
With a PhD in electronic engineering, she will explore applications in information security, surveillance, predator identification and combating fake news on social networks.
A passionate feminist and advocate for women in science, Marjory has made her mark with more than 60 published papers and the mentorship of over 20 research students.
Staring at 6pm and running to 7.30pm, the session will provide a chance to discover her diverse projects and gain deeper insight into AI through her expertise in applied artificial intelligence.
Westbourne headmaster Chris Hattam will also share his thoughts on the importance of integrating Al to enhance learning experiences and prepare Westbourne pupils for opportunities ahead.
The evening is open to all local businesses and anybody interested in the world of AI. For further information or to reserve a place call the school on 0114 2660374.