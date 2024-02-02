Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Marjory Da Costa Abreu, senior lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, will take guests at the Broomhill independent school on a journey into the depths of Al research.

With a PhD in electronic engineering, she will explore applications in information security, surveillance, predator identification and combating fake news on social networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A passionate feminist and advocate for women in science, Marjory has made her mark with more than 60 published papers and the mentorship of over 20 research students.

Westbourne headmaster Chris Hattam will be talking about AI and education

Staring at 6pm and running to 7.30pm, the session will provide a chance to discover her diverse projects and gain deeper insight into AI through her expertise in applied artificial intelligence.

Westbourne headmaster Chris Hattam will also share his thoughts on the importance of integrating Al to enhance learning experiences and prepare Westbourne pupils for opportunities ahead.