Children from the Broomhill independent school’s Junior School having been bringing in food items which are then donated to community projects across the city.

Arbourthorne Community Fridge provides surplus food to the Arbourthorne community and families at Arbourthorne Community Primary School.

“Having already successfully supported the Salvation Army Food Bank, we decided it would be really good to widen our efforts,” said Westbourne Junior School headmaster Jon Clark.

Westbourne children have donated items to the Arbourthorne Community Fridge

“It’s really important that our children should learn as soon as possible about the importance of supporting the communities around them and it is great to see their dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed, whether it was a can of soup or a packet of biscuits.