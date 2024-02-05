News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Westbourne pupils support Arbourthorne food bank

Pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School are making a difference in the wider community with a special donation to the Community Fridge at Arbourthorne Community Primary School.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Children from the Broomhill independent school’s Junior School having been bringing in food items which are then donated to community projects across the city.

Arbourthorne Community Fridge provides surplus food to the Arbourthorne community and families at Arbourthorne Community Primary School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Having already successfully supported the Salvation Army Food Bank, we decided it would be really good to widen our efforts,” said Westbourne Junior School headmaster Jon Clark.

Most Popular
Westbourne children have donated items to the Arbourthorne Community FridgeWestbourne children have donated items to the Arbourthorne Community Fridge
Westbourne children have donated items to the Arbourthorne Community Fridge

“It’s really important that our children should learn as soon as possible about the importance of supporting the communities around them and it is great to see their dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed, whether it was a can of soup or a packet of biscuits.

“We believe that small actions can lead to significant change, and this campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting all communities.”

Related topics:Sheffield