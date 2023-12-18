Pupils at Westbourne School have Christmas all wrapped up as they support two favourite charities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The children as the Broomhill independent school have donated gifts that will be shared between the Salvation Army and the Snowdrop Project, the Sheffield charity that supports and empowers survivors of modern slavery and exploitation.

And to make sure every gift went to the right person, they were individually wrapped and marked as age appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Any important Christmas message always has to be that this is a time for giving as well as receiving,” said Westbourne Junior School Head Jon Clark.