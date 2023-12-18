News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Westbourne pupils have Christmas giving all wrapped up

Pupils at Westbourne School have Christmas all wrapped up as they support two favourite charities.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 18th Dec 2023, 07:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The children as the Broomhill independent school have donated gifts that will be shared between the Salvation Army and the Snowdrop Project, the Sheffield charity that supports and empowers survivors of modern slavery and exploitation.

And to make sure every gift went to the right person, they were individually wrapped and marked as age appropriate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any important Christmas message always has to be that this is a time for giving as well as receiving,” said Westbourne Junior School Head Jon Clark.

“We had a great response to our gift appeal and are delighted that we are able to share some Christmas cheer with two fantastic charities.

Related topics:Sheffield