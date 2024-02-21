Westbourne Biz Kids raised £3,000 plus for St Luke’s Hospice
Year 3 to 6 pupils at Broomhill’s Westbourne School took part in the St Luke’s Biz Kids campaign.
Biz Kids is the unique annual opportunity for city primary schools and businesses to work together in support of St Luke’s Hospice.
Schools are provided with a £100 seed fund which the young entrepreneurs then have just a few weeks to turn into as much money as possible.
And by the time they had completed their fundraising schedule, the Westbourne children had raised in excess of £3,000.
“Their enthusiasm and hard work shone through in the events they organised, from the thrilling duck race to the delicious cookbook, the fun-filled bingo night and a cosy movie night,” said Westbourne Junior School head Jon Clark.
“We are immensely proud of our children for their commitment to making a difference in our community.
“And a special thank you too to everyone who supported and participated in these fantastic events.”