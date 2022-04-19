Wessex Archaeology: Sheffield public artwork recording project calls for volunteers

Wessex Archaeology

Wessex Archaeology has collaborated with Sheffield Visuals Arts group and residents to explore how city artworks are perceived and valued.

Participants will record Sheffield artworks and their condition by filling in a survey on public artwork in their local area.

This will help with the creation of an online public artwork map.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wessex Archaeology

It is hoped that the resource will in turn encourage future generations to preserve Sheffield’s valuable public art.

The key aim of the project is to connect people with the local heritage that surrounds them by creating an accessible way of recording and learning about public artwork.

The project also aims to offer an updated record of Sheffield’s public artworks and their condition for their future protection.

Production of an updated record will enhance future community engagement projects with further uses of the project map being identified by the participants who have invested in it.

Wessex Archaeology

Mapping Sheffield’s public artworks will help sustain the conversation on the meaning of the city’s artworks and engage new audiences in this debate.

Project participants will also learn the skills to personally advocate for their heritage and establish future conservation work.

Natasha Bramall, Wessex Archaeology’s community engagement coordinator, said: ‘I’m excited to see how the people of Sheffield respond to this initiative.

“Public artwork is too often something that’s in the background and isn’t fully appreciated, but this programme aims to place it centre stage.

Wessex Archaeology

“I’m hopeful that the project will encourage lots of people to seek out and take a close look at the incredible heritage that surrounds us.”

Project partner Sheffield Visual Arts Group said: “Sheffield Visual Arts Group are delighted to have reached the launch of this exciting project.

“We look forward to working together with Natasha and volunteers to make the list of Sheffield artworks a meaningful reality.”

Applications are open until 10am on Monday, May 9.

Wessex Archaeology

n Visit www.wessexarch.co.uk/vacancies/volunteer-vacancies-sheffield-public-artworks-recording-project