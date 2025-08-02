'We're finally getting married - 43 years after getting engaged'
Beverley Robertson and Stephen Senior’s life changed forever on November 27,1979, when Stephen plucked up the courage to ask Beverley for a date.
“It was actually my mum and dad’s silver wedding anniversary,” Beverley told The Star.
“We’ve been together ever since that night, through thick and thin.”
Three years after that fateful night, the Sheffield couple took their next big step, as Stephen got down on one knee and asked to spend the rest of his life with the woman he’d fallen in love with.
Beverley recalls how they’d already been discussing the idea before he popped the question, and that her dad celebrated with a special £20 bottle of champagne.
She added: “He came to pick me up for a date on Saturday evening.
“We’d talked about it before and been out to get an engagement ring.
“I was still living at home, so we went into the front room and he put the ring on my finger.
“We came out, went to the living room where my mum and dad were watching TV with my brother - they were floored.
“Dad gave me £20 for a bottle of champagne.”
And while the two are clearly soul mates, Beverley said that the moment to actually get married never quite arrived.
“Well life happens, and you end up thinking ‘we’ll do it next year’.
“But it just seemed right this year.
“We’ve always been happy together, nothing’s changed there.”
Next week in Scarborough, 66-year-old Beverley and the love of her life Stephen, 74, will finish this 43-year-long journey.
On Wednesday, August 6, the pair will get married surrounded by family and friends.
“I’m feeling quite calm, I’m looking forward to it,” Beverley said.
“It does feel quite surreal - you go to all these other people’s weddings, but when it comes to your own it’s just weird, good weird though.
“We’ll be going to a registry office, then back to a house we’ve rented for a party.
“There’ll be fish and chips or pizza in the evening, depending on how we’re feeling.
“Then lots of good music and we’ll just have a good time.”
