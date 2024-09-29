Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield teenager will be given a prestigious national award by Prince Harry next week for her selfless dedication to caring for her siblings with complex needs.

Jody Brocklebank, aged 16, has been named as a winner in the prestigious 2024 WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, having been nominated by her doting mother, Amy Cookson.

The teenager, who lives in Stannington with her mother and four siblings, was picked from hundreds of nominations across the UK for the ‘inspirational sibling award’.

Jody will be visiting London on Monday, September 30, with her mum, grandmother, and youngest sister Rowanna, as she claims her award from Prince Harry at the Hurlingham Club, in Fulham.

Jody Brocklebank, from Stannington, will be meeting Prince Harry after winning an award for her dedication to helping her mum care for her four siblings - including two with complex needs. Pictured is Jody with her youngest sister Rowanna, who has a rare genetic condition called CTNNB1. | Submitted

Mum, 37-year-old Amy, said: “She still doesn’t think she’s done anything that deserves an award, she’s so humble. But I think she’s getting quite excited now and deciding what dress to wear. We’ve just got to brace ourselves for meeting Prince Harry.”

Jody, a student at Forge Valley Sixth Form, was nominated by her mum for her vital role in caring for her siblings - two of whom have very different and complex needs.

Frankie, aged seven, has autism, and Rowanna, aged two, has a very rare genetic condition called CTNNB1 which is thought to affect less than 500 people globally, and requires around the clock medical care.

Mum Amy Cookson pictured with her clan. From left to right: Frankie, Felicity, Jody with Rowanna, and Louis. | Submitted

Mum Amy also has her own medical conditions, having been diagnosed with both postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), and myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME). POTS means Amy’s body cannot regulate her blood pressure, causing dizziness, fainting, and shortness of breath, and ME causes extreme fatigue, making even day to day tasks difficult to carry out.

Amy said: “I separated from my husband over five years ago, and Jody basically stepped up and played the other parent with me. She’s another pair of hands.”

From an early age, Jody has helped with everything from changing nappies to managing feeding pumps and assisting with physiotherapy.

Jody also helps her mother by handling a lot of the heavy lifting and deliveries of the never-ending medical supplies. She loves playing with her siblings, who Amy said “worship” her, shopping with her mother, and is key to keeping spirits high within the family.

Mum Amy said she'd be "lost" without her eldest daughter, Jody. | Submitted

She never complains and willingly sacrifices her own time with friends, and is known for her kindness and her desire to help others.

In addition to her responsibilities at home, Jody finds time and energy to volunteer at a local animal sanctuary every weekend. She is also fundraising for a charity trip to Kenya with Camps International to support local communities there, and she hopes to pursue a career in human rights law.

Amy added: “Jody gives everything that she has to others, and I am thrilled that she is receiving some recognition for all that she does. She is so selfless and never expects any thanks, but I’m so pleased that we can celebrate her and focus on her on this occasion. I want her to know that I see her and appreciate her more than she will ever know. I would be lost without her.”

The awards are run by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, and celebrate the resilience of children with complex medical needs and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to care for them.