Wellbeing hub planned to support young mums

A quiet cul-de-sac in Flanderwell could soon become home to a new wellbeing hub designed to support young mums and help them build brighter futures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YWCA Yorkshire has submitted plans to install a small timber-clad garden studio at Fleming Gardens, a supported housing scheme for young mothers aged 16 to 25. The space would be used for wellbeing activities, one-to-one support, and community sessions, running six days a week.

The project, which would make use of a pair of underused car parking spaces, and would act as a wellbeing hub, offering services and activities led by trained staff to support residents and the wider community. It would be used Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5pm, and would not function as an office or supervision space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleming Gardens is a purpose-built development run by YWCA Yorkshire and Together Housing. It provides 10 fully furnished homes, each offering a stable base for young parents navigating early motherhood. Support workers are on hand Monday to Friday, helping residents gain independence, access services, and find confidence as they raise their children.

YWCA Yorkshire has submitted plans to install a small timber-clad garden studio at Fleming Gardens, a supported housing scheme for young mothers aged 16 to 25.

The new garden studio would provide a dedicated space for group activities, mental health support, and community building, all things that can be hard to fit into small flats.

According to the application, the garden studio will provide a calm, welcoming space where residents and community members can access wellbeing sessions delivered by trained staff.

The proposal describes the studio as eco-conscious and practical, with sustainable insulation, dimmable lighting, and durable materials built to last. Importantly, the space is not intended for general office use, and all existing resident parking is unaffected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleming Gardens has been open since 2012, and staff accept referrals from professionals including health visitors, housing officers and midwives. There are no blanket exclusions, with applications considered case by case.

Residents can view and comment on the proposal via Rotherham Council’s planning portal using reference RB2025/0926.