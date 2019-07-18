Well known and popular former Doncaster secondary school headteacher dies
A well known and popular former headteacher at one of Doncaster’s biggest secondary school has died at the age of 80.
Frank O’Halloran, who was in charge of McAuley Catholic High School, Cantley up until his retirement in 1999, died earlier this month at his home in Ireland.
Mr O’Halloran began teaching in Doncaster in 1964 and spent more than 30 years in the profession, working his way through the ranks to become headteacher at McAuley for a number of years.
An obituary said that Mr O’Halloran had died peacefully at his home in Dalkey, Eire on July 8 at the age of 80.
It described him as ‘a dearly loved and loving husband, father, grandfather, father in law, uncle, friend and mentor to many.”
A Requiem Mass will be held for Mr O’Halloran at St Peter in Chains’ Church, Chequer Road from 2.30pm on July 22 followed by cremation at Rose Hill at 4pm.