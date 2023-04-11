Families hopped down to Marshall’s Yard on Good Friday for a fun-filled Easter eggstravaganza.

The centre in Gainsborough hosted a variety of free competitions and activities for all the family including Easter crafts, face painting, golden egg hunt and a chance to meet Peter Rabbit.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall's Yard, said: "It was great to see so many people here this Easter weekend enjoying our Easter themed event and free family activities.

“We’re now busy preparing for our Coronation celebrations which will take place on May 5, providing a royal warm up in celebration of His Majesty King Charles III.”

Skyla and Brooklyn got the chance to meet Peter Rabbit

As well as the Easter activities there was also the Gainsborough Barket, which took place alongside the monthly Farmers’ and Craft market on Saturday, April 8.

All breeds of dogs and their owners were invited to compete in five canine categories battling it out for best in show.

Collie Tia scooped first place and Tilly, another collie, wasn’t far behind as runner up.

Tia the collie was named Top Dog at this year's Gainsborough’s Farmers’ and Craft Barket

Melissa said: “Once again the Barket was extremely popular and judges were pushed to choose an overall winner in all categories.

“We’re grateful to all the pet lovers who came to show off their well-behaved and talented pooches and hugely grateful to the judges, our partners from Jerry Greens Dog rescue and traders who made the day so enjoyable.”

There were also pet themed stalls including Aurora Paws, Bears grooming salon, Pheonix Fyre and Shabby Chic as well as a sensory area for pets to enjoy.

Each category, Golden Oldie, Best Puppy, Best Rescue, The Skill Triathlon and Best in Show, was judged by a panel of judges including Gainsborough Town Council’s Coun Dennis Dennatt, Michelle Page from Page’s Pet Rescue and Ellie Dowle from Browns department stores.

All dogs that scooped a podium finish were rewarded with a goodie bag, full of goodies kindly donated by local businesses including Bears Grooming Salon and Not Just Harry’s Dog treats.