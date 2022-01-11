With millions of people annually staying in hotels across the length and breadth of the UK, there are some unusual treasures left behind.

The UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, reported an increase in items left behind in its 582 hotels, including those in Sheffield, over the last 12 months and has revealed some of the most interesting and unusual finds.

Items left behind at Travelodge hotels in Sheffield during 2021 included a 5ft wedding cake made from different cheeses, a pair of 7ft cherry blossom trees, a Harley Davidson children’s motorbike and an artificial limb with Louboutin shoes.

Hotel staff also found a tower of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, a set of Louis Vuitton suitcases, a pair of diamond earrings, a case of vintage red wine, a tapestry detailing a family tree, divorce papers and a family of gnomes.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels, including our hotels in Sheffield, and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels. This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday-themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets. This includes a DJI Phantom drone, Pomsky called Beyoncé, a 5ft wedding cake piñata, a GT V8 Bentley convertible car and even Cinderella’s shoe.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels that have not been claimed within three months are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s nominated charity partner.

Top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2021: