An anti-abortion group holding a 40-day ‘vigil’ outside of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield claim they are there to raise awareness, rather than judge women.

40 Days For Life is an international Christian organisation that claims it is ‘helping to end the injustice of abortion’.

There are daily vigils outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in objection to abortions being carried out there (Photo: Tabitha Wilson)

Rachel Wood, who organises the Sheffield vigils, said the group has been in the area for three years and aims to pray outside the hospital from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, which is when abortions are performed in the hospital.

Mrs Wood, who also assists in running two helplines that aim to end abortion, said: “We believe life is a gift. Abortion hurts women – they think it’s a right to choose, but it does hurt women.”

The group do not consider their actions to be a protest, with Mrs Wood stating that 40 Days For Life considers it a “peaceful prayer vigil.”

Another one of the vigil attendees, Andrew, said: “We’ve had vigils interrupted where we’ve just been praying, people have come along and smashed our signs up.

“An elderly gentleman had his sign ripped out of his hands and stood on and torn into small pieces – it was quite shocking, but it wouldn’t deter him from coming.”

Marie, who also attends the vigils, said: “People mention rape making it okay to abort, but it’s still a life.

“We speak up for the babies – they have no voice. We won’t go away.”

The group has come in for some criticism in Sheffield.

Alexandra, 23, from Sheffield Solidarity Group, said: “We think that being harassed whilst undertaking one of the most difficult decisions a pregnant person can take is an awful thing and should not happen.”

Sarah helped to set up the Facebook group ‘Sheffield Protecting the Right to Choose’ in September 2022, after reading about 40 Days For Life. The group aims to establish counter-protests and figure out how to support people in Sheffield.

Sarah believes there should be more buffer zones in place to protect people attending hospital for abortions.

“Everyone’s got a right to their beliefs, but I think there needs to be better securities and systems in place.

“It’s already such a stressful time, adding that stress and judgement on top – I can’t imagine what that feels like.”