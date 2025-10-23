After 66 years apart, a Sheffield man has been reunited with his half-sister.

After more than six decades apart, Russell Hawker finally met the sister he never knew he had - all thanks to one unexpected Facebook message.

Russell was adopted at a young age and had always wondered about the family he had left behind.

A few years ago, he tried reaching out to relatives in the hope of making a connection but with both his biological parents having passed away, his search came to a halt.

So when a message popped up in his inbox a few months ago, he suspected it may have been a con.

“At first, I thought it was a scam, it just seemed too good to be true,” he admitted.

Russell and his neice, Laura. | Contributed

His new sister, Alison Ambrose, explained she’d been working on her family tree when her daughters convinced her to reach out.

“Imagine how different things would have been if I hadn’t accepted her request- one click of a button changed my life,” Russell said.

He explained that he had no inkling that he shared a sibling, but had always wondered if there was a chance.

With both parents no longer alive, he also had no way of finding out.

When they finally met, they discovered something remarkable - they had once lived together in the same house.

“We’d actually lived alongside each other for a few months, maybe longer, but we were too young to even remember,” he said.

contributed

He laughed as he wondered aloud why he had been adopted out.

“I can’t ask anyone now, but maybe it’s because I was too good looking,” he joked.

Their first meeting took place in her village near Braintree, Essex, a place Russell describes as the sort where everyone knows each other.

“She practically paraded me around to everyone, it was such a lovely day,” he said.

Seeing old photographs of his dad, shared by his sister, helped solidify everything.

“That’s when it really hit me,” he added.

Contributed

Despite leading very different lives, they quickly bonded over the hardships they’d faced.

She had battled cancer and lost both her husband and son-in-law, while Russell has been sober for 12 years after struggling with alcoholism.

“My girlfriend died in front of me, I’ve been through a lot - but meeting her has brought light back into my life,” Russell said.

The pair have since been catching up, sharing stories and laughter.

When asked how it felt to finally reunited, Russell joked once more: “You know men don’t cry, but she broke down - it was definitely emotional.”

Recently, he met his nieces for the first time too.

“The little ones were running around the front room waiting for us to arrive,” he said.

“It’s so funny my two nieces are like chalk and cheese, so different, but I love getting to know them.”

Contributed

Russell has lived in Sheffield for nine years after moving north for a rehab programme.

Since then, he’s suffered two heart attacks, but says the reunion has filled him with gratitude and new energy.

“I’ve had ups and downs, but they’ve made me positive,” he said.

“I’m so thankful for this second chance, meeting my half-sister has been incredible. Life is good, that’s what I always say.”

He’s already planning his next visit.

“I’m going down there at Christmas and staying at my niece’s for Boxing Day, it’s lovely to have plans like that.”

When asked about any shared characteristics, Russell explained that they shared the same humour.

“She’s definitely got my humour, it’s quick fire too - she can turn anything into a joke.”

Russell is also particularly happy about one trait they do not share.

“She makes amazing cakes, so I’m feeling lucky about that too,” he laughed.

Now, he’s looking forward to what comes next.

“My brain gets younger as I get older,” he said.

“I’ve been paddle boarding recently, couldn’t stand up properly yet, but I’ll get there. Hopefully I’ll do some of those fun things with her soon.”

For Russell, the reunion has been a powerful reminder to stay hopeful.

He said: “You either turn into a grumbler or embrace every day you get, and I choose to embrace it.”