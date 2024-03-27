We tried two rounds at Sheffield’s crazy golf venue Paradise Island Adventure Golf - and we weren’t great
The Star was invited to play two free rounds of mini golf at Paradise Island Adventure Golf, and reporters Kirsty Hamilton and Chloe Aslett recorded the whole thing to show you what it’s all about.
Paradise Island is located at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield, and is open until late into the evening every day of the week.
The crazy golf site has recently teamed up with England Golf to introduce more people to the sport. Players at Paradise Island can now keep track of their scores during a game and over time on the England Golf app, using iPlay. While we did find this crashed a few times, with some polishing, we could see the benefits for golf enthusiasts.
Paradise Island has two 18-hole courses over two floors. Prices start at £5.50 for one course, and £8 for two.
The courses are each themed with fun decorations and ways to test your golfing skills - which it turned out, we didn't have much of. Watch our video above to see who won.
Please visit paradiseislandgolf.com/Sheffield to find out more, and to book your visit.
