We tried Sheffield's 'most scenic bus route' on a £2 ticket - and were amazed at the views out of the window

Bus operators in Sheffield and across the country have been able to slash their prices until March 31st after the Government provided £60 million in funding in an attempt to get more people out of their cars and onto public transport.

The offer, which began on January 1st, applies to more than 4,600 routes across England, including a number of services in and around Sheffield. We sent out Sheffield journalism students Larissa Hurt and Megan Cooke to test it out onboard perhaps the most scenic bus route you can take in the city. Here’s what they made of it.

We tried the 272 bus route, supplied by First, which runs through Ecclesall, Hathersage and Hope to see if the deal was really worth it. We boarded the bus at the beginning of its journey at the Sheffield interchange and rode it all the way to the end of its journey at Castleton.

The bus runs through Ecclesall Road’s entire 3.6-mile length. This bustling stretch of Sheffield is home to numerous places to eat and drink. From a fancy cocktail at Monk’s or a taste of Indian cuisine at Ashoka, this infamous part of Sheffield certainly has a place for you. The best view of the journey for sure was the turn-up to Hathersage. If you want the best sights across the Hope Valley make sure to get to the top of the bus at the front for an amazing view right from your seat. Filled with homely pubs and outdoor shops, it’s no

surprise that Hathersage is a favourite. For the perfect day out in Hathersage visit the village’s outdoor lido and follow up with the Hope Valley Ice Cream Thorpe Park. Coming out of Hathersage look to your left for glimmers of the River Derwent as the bus follows the river onto the village of Bamford. This pretty village, near the stunning Ladybower reservoir, is another favourite in the Hope Valley for walkers, families and students. This village, situated under the dramatic heights of Bamford Edge, is perfect for those who want a long walk or cycle within the peaks.

As the bus rumbles through the countryside onto the next village of Bradwell look to your right as the bus moves over a bridge for a picturesque view of Bradwell brook. Bradwell is an adorable village filled with a cluster of unique cottages. Although this village isn’t filled with as many attractions and pubs it is certainly a must-see. For experienced walkers, this village is perfect for a walk-up Kinder or Edale with a refreshing pint at The White Hart Inn afterwards.

Moving on from Bradwell the bus carries on through the Hope Valley onto the quaint village of Hope. Hope village is perfect for a relaxing drink or meal. For the perfect coffee visit the Grasshopper Cafe or if you’re after a heartwarming meal and a refreshing pint visit The Old Hall Hotel. Following a short journey from Hope, we arrived at our final destination, Castleton. Castleton is perfect for families and is an ideal day out. From the twee village, you can visit Peak Cavern, Peveril Castle and do the Castleton walk.

For only £2 this journey was certainly worth it. Not only did we get amazing views of the Peak District and the Hope Valley we also passed some of the area’s most charming and attractive villages along the way.

