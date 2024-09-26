'We plough the fields and scatter'- Oh no, we don't!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Harris, a Sheffield Lay Preacher, asks if Harvest Festivals are still relevant in 2024 when we rarely see where and how our food is produced.

October tends to be the start of the Harvest Festival season around the Sheffield area.

One of the most popular harvest hymns starts with the line, 'we plough the fields and scatter the good seed on the land.' The hymn originated in 18th Century Germany, and at that time it is fair to assume that most of the food that people ate was grown within a few miles of where they lived. Today, most of us have no experience of actually seeing the food that we eat being grown or harvested.

A quick look in my fridge and cupboards shows;

David Harris

Tomatoes from Italy

Peaches from Greece

Tuna from the Indian ocean

Apples from South Africa

Grapes from Spain.

So, has the idea of 'Harvest Festival' any relevance to us in 2024, when ploughing the fields and scattering is simply not within our experience?

Harvest Festivals were originally about giving thanks. The harvest hymn goes on to say, 'All good gifts around us are sent from heaven above, then thank the Lord.' Whether or not we have a religious faith, we want to say thank you to those men, women and children who have made our food supply possible;

Fishing in the world's oceans

Picking fruit for us around the world

Packing

Distributing

Filling supermarket shelves.

Even though we may no longer look from our windows and see the planting and gathering of food, many people work around the clock to bring our food to us. Some work for below our minimum wages, and many put their lives at risk. So- harvest is about saying a big thank you to them.

But, its also about giving! My first memories of harvest festivals as a child were carrying a small box to school or church, filled with oranges, apples and tins. They were later sent to various charities and organisations who would give them out to local families. I used to be a volunteer at a Sheffield food bank and Harvest Festivals were our busiest, and best, times. Van loads of produce would arrive from local schools, churches and other groups who had collected food specifically to give and distribute to local people in need.

The concept of Harvets Festivals in 21st Century Sheffield is very different from what it would have been years ago, but the two key parts remain:

a time to say THANK YOU to all those who work to put food on our tables, and

to all those who work to put food on our tables, and an opportunity to SHARE what we have, with others who are not so fortunate.