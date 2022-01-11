Alan Pennington was tasked by the Sheffield council last month with designing covers for the 12 anti-terror concrete blocks dotted around the city centre.

The covers were installed on January 7, and half are based on Alan’s Iconic Sheffield mug range, while the others are teasers for new designs that he will release in the future.

The artwork features well-known Sheffield landmarks including, the Roxy, Park Hill, and Sheffield Cathedral, in Alan’s typical bright, minimalist style.

Alan designed covers for 12 anti-terror concrete blocks in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Steel City Snapper.

The finished result has impressed Sheffield residents, who have reacted positively.

One said: “At last, the council have decided to do something with the ugly concrete blocks that have blighted the city centre for a couple of years now, and they’ve commissioned Alan to create these fab covers featuring local landmarks, past and present.

"There are plenty more concrete blocks around town, so hopefully more artworks will be commissioned soon.”

Tilley Lowe said: “I think it's a good idea. We needed something to brighten Fargate and the city centre up.”

Caroline Wibberley said: “More cheerful than plain grey concrete, but a shame they have to be there.”

Peter Nelson said: “I like the artwork, but why not replace the bollards.”

Richard Platts said: “I hate Sheffield council but have to admit it's a good call.”