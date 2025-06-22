Residents in Dinnington say they have faced a horrendous smell of sewage for the past 24 months and counting.

They fear there is no end in sight.

Len Jones, aged 76, has lived on Hunters Chase for 35 years and said the issue started two years ago after the construction of a nearby housing development by Harron Homes.

He said residents want a solution to the problem found – claiming nobody wants to accept responsibility.

Len Jones

“Neither Severn Trent nor Harron Homes have taken responsibility. We just want it to be resolved as it is affecting our mental health, we are both stressed about it. We've complained and complained and nothing has been done,” he said.

“I have had to block up my vent outside to try and stop the smell getting into the house.”

Daniel Borst, Network Operations Lead at Severn Trent said: “We are aware of a sewer issue on a new-build development. As we have not yet adopted the sewer into the Severn Trent network, we have passed the details onto the developer (Harron Homes) who are responsible for the maintenance of the sewer before its adoption and we will support them where possible in rectifying this issue.”

The water company added that once this issue is resolved it will look into the option of bringing the sewer network that is currently on the new-build estate – Laughton Gate, Dinnington – under their control.

A spokesperson from Harron Homes concurred that they are aware of the issue and confirmed that they are working closely with Severn Trent to hopefully get the issue resolved.

“We are aware of concerns regarding intermittent sewage odours near Hunters Chase and Hunters Court,” the spokesman said.

"We are currently investigating the matter, working closely with Severn Trent Water to ensure the issue is resolved.”

This issue has now attracted the attention of Dinnington and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Councillor, Amanda Clarke, who visited residents and heard their concerns and made it clear that this issue predates her coming into office but that she is ready now to do what she can to help get this resolved.

“I can quite understand why the smell is a matter of concern to them. I have now brought this issue to the attention of the council’s Community Protection service, who will be able to commence investigation, including contacting other agencies where this might be required,” she said.