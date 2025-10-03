"We have no words anymore" - heartache as pregnant dog is dumped on streets

A pregnant dog dumped on the streets has given birth to a litter of six pups.

South Yorkshire based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies rescued Nancy from a pound.

The Rotherham-based charity said she had been placed there “after being found abandoned, heavily pregnant and very scared”.

Describing her ordeal, the charity said: “Honestly, we have no words anymore - it just gets worse and words...just hearbreaking.”

Nancy underwent an emergency Caesarian yesterday and delivered a litter of six pups.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “She has been through so much - she should never have been put in this position.”

Five-year-old Nancy is now in foster care with her pups.

HYP said: “It’s now clear how skinny and malnourished poor Nancy is. Thankfully she’s eating well, and is safely in foster with her babies .

“Her emergency caesarian/ spay ghas come to £2,250 and we still need to raise over £500 to cover her bill.

“Yet again, a tiny charity has had to pick up the pieces of unscrupulous breeding - where were her owners?”

To donate, visit HYP’s website or Facebook page.