"We have no words anymore" - heartache as pregnant dog is dumped on streets
South Yorkshire based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies rescued Nancy from a pound.
The Rotherham-based charity said she had been placed there “after being found abandoned, heavily pregnant and very scared”.
Describing her ordeal, the charity said: “Honestly, we have no words anymore - it just gets worse and words...just hearbreaking.”
Nancy underwent an emergency Caesarian yesterday and delivered a litter of six pups.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “She has been through so much - she should never have been put in this position.”
Five-year-old Nancy is now in foster care with her pups.
HYP said: “It’s now clear how skinny and malnourished poor Nancy is. Thankfully she’s eating well, and is safely in foster with her babies .
“Her emergency caesarian/ spay ghas come to £2,250 and we still need to raise over £500 to cover her bill.
“Yet again, a tiny charity has had to pick up the pieces of unscrupulous breeding - where were her owners?”
To donate, visit HYP’s website or Facebook page.