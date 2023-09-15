There are so many lovely reasons why people in Sheffield adore their grandparents!
National Grandparents Day was celebrated on Sunday, September 10 – it is a day to recognise the special impact that grandparents have in our lives.
We asked our readers to share why they love their grandparents alongside special photos that evoke memories.
1. Lucy Musson
Lucy Musson said: "My Nan and Grandpa have been two of my biggest supporters. They have always been there for me and my twin and I couldn’t wish for better grandparents." Photo: Lucy Musson
2. Nicole Demaine
Nicole Demaine said: "Maternal grandparents. Ann Joan Marsden and Keith Williams on their wedding day." Photo: Nicole Demaine
3. Chloe Grayson
Chloe Grayson said: "Mine are the best as there's never been a doubt in my mind that they'd support me and love me through anything. They've taken me on multiple holidays, spoilt me rotten and been the best grandparents I could wish for." Photo: Chloe Grayson
4. Jane Peet
Jane Peet said: "Edith and Albert Peet on their wedding day 25th of May 1938 St Cuthberts Church Firvale." Photo: Jane Peet