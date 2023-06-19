An MP has raised concerns about the lack of facilities for residents on a huge new housing development between Rotherham and Sheffield.

MP Sarah Champion has now written to the key developer of the site saying they “must be held to their word” and deliver what was promised to residents when they bought new homes on the Waverley development.

Regeneration company Harworth Group is developing the former Orgreave coal mining site into Yorkshire’s largest ever mixed-use development, which also includes the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 740-acre site will eventually be made up of around 4,000 homes and the plan is also for shops, restaurants, and leisure and community facilities to be built.

MP Sarah Champion is concerned at the speed at which facilities are being built for residents on the expanding Waverley development between Rotherham and Sheffield

A primary school has been built so far but Ms Champion said it is not enough and the developer needs to deliver on its other promises.

In a letter to Harworth Groups’ Chief Executive, Lynda Shillaw, Ms Champion said: “I strongly believe that it is imperative that housing developments seek not merely to maximise profits but to grow sustainable, viable communities.

“As originally envisaged, the Waverley project sought to ensure this and I welcomed proposals at the time they were announced. This included ambitious plans for community facilities, cycle tracks, walking routes, Waverley Junior Academy and a new GP surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is therefore extremely disappointing that despite 1,600 properties on the site now being occupied, many of these plans are yet to be delivered, including the new GP.”

She said she is also concerned that the Olive Lane shopping and leisure develpment on the site “has yet to break ground” and that the target datae for delivery is now September 2024, which the MP said is five years later than originally planned.

Ms Champion added: “I am concerned that the failure to provide community facilities alongside residential property leaves residents under-resourced and developers’ promises to them unfulfilled. It also places exisiting local infrastructure, particulary healthcare, under increased strain.