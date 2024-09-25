WaterBear Sheffield announces scholarship winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music business student, Ellie Bartram, from Nottinghamshire has been awarded the much coveted WaterBear Sheffield X Tramlines Scholarship 2024.

WaterBear – The College of Music teamed up with Tramlines to offer this brand-new scholarship award for 2024, covering all tuition fees for the entirety of her degree course at the WaterBear Sheffield Campus.

On enrollment at the WaterBear BA (Hons) Professional Music (Business) course, starting September 2024 at the WaterBear Sheffield Campus, Ellie states: “WaterBear was always my first option, the main reasons being the personal teaching, the incredible opportunities, and the variety of musical courses. My ultimate goal during my time at WaterBear is to gain hands-on experience and understand how the industry operates behind the scenes. I am particularly interested in exploring various career paths, including music law, artist management, and event management, such as organising festivals like Tramlines.”

Utilising a blend of classroom learning, work experience, and mentoring from industry professionals, throughout her WaterBear course, Ellie will be provided with the tools and knowledge required to navigate her path through the music industry. Ellie enthuses: “The scholarship has given me confidence that I am good enough to work in the music industry. It has opened many doors, and I will be forever grateful for being chosen. I am looking forward to the experience I will gain from WaterBear’s incredible opportunities, and I have no doubt that WaterBear will help me succeed with my career goals. Their strategy and learning methods are unlike anything I have seen before. They work with students individually, and ensure you succeed. Their undeniable creativity is just what I need to help me get my degree.”

Ellie Bartram

Henry Dodge, Tramlines Festival Manager says: “We're delighted to be partnering with WaterBear to offer a 3-year scholarship, as well as relevant work experience at future editions for Tramlines. Our hope is that the scholarship will give someone the start they need to build a future in our incredible industry."

WaterBear - The College of Music, based in Brighton and Sheffield, offers a variety of in-person and online music degree courses, awarded by Falmouth University.

With a combination of a DIY ethos, smaller class sizes, 1-1 mentoring with experienced industry professionals and a catalogue of career and performance opportunities to offer our students, we are dedicated to supporting musicians and artists, with a strong focus on building sustainable long-term careers.

WaterBear offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists and industry professionals. The colleges are based in the heart of Brighton and Sheffield, two UK cities with incredible musical roots and heritage. WaterBear also has a range of online distance-learning courses.

A College of Falmouth University, WaterBear is a pioneer in creative industries education, entrepreneurship and innovation. Run by musicians, for musicians, the college is focused on smaller class sizes, flexible course delivery, bespoke one-to-one mentoring, and exclusive work experience and career development opportunities.

Musicians keen to find out more about courses at WaterBear, or to enrol, can visit: www.WaterBear.org.uk