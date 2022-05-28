Water safety school fun day held in memory of Rotherham teen who drowned in reservoir

Samuel Haycock had visited Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham with friends on May 28 last year when he got into difficulty in the water.

Emergency services responded to the incident, and specialist search teams made a desperate attempt to find him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Haycock.

Sadly the Rotherham 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, having drowned.

Since then Sam’s loved ones have set up ‘Sam’s Army Mission’ – a group which campaigns for extra measures to be taken to ensure other people are safer around reservoirs.

A year on from the tragedy they have organised an event at Clifton Park in Rotherham today where friends, family and members of the public are expected to gather for a water safety school fun day.

Emergency services including representatives from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and water rescue teams will also be in attendance.

in addition, there will be a classic car show, rides food stalls and music.