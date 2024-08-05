This was a moment an iconic World War Two RAF biplane stunned Sheffield residents with a surprise flypast.

The historic aeroplane, a De Havilland Tiger Moth, was spotted from Crosspool in the city, with a view here showing it flying behind Lydgate Infants School, Sheffield.

Tiger Moths were famous as the RAF’s wartime training aircraft, which were flown by all the RAF’s war heroes including people like Douglas Bader.

It is not known where the privately owned aircraft was heading or where it had come from as it made its way across the Sheffield skyline on Sunday afternoon.

It is the latest famous wartime aircraft to be spotted over Crosspool in just a few weeks.

Residents recently also told how they had seen a P52 Mustang fighter flying over their homes.