Watch: Video shows 'brilliant' moment plane draws heart in sky above Sheffield for baby gender reveal

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Jun 2024
This video captures the ‘brilliant’ moment a plane drew a heart in the sky above Sheffield.

The heartwarming scene above Chapeltown was witnessed by people around the area on Sunday, June 23, with many wondering about the reason for the touching gesture.

This heart was drawn in the sky above Sheffield on Sunday, June 23, for a baby gender reveal | Contributed

The Star can confirm it was a gender reveal, with the plane painting the sky blue to show the happy couple are expecting a baby boy.

Those who were lucky enough to see the aerial artwork being created took to social media to give their thoughts and send the parents-to-be their best wishes.

One person called it a ‘brilliant’ display, while another said it ‘looked class’.

