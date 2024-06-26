Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This video captures the ‘brilliant’ moment a plane drew a heart in the sky above Sheffield.

The heartwarming scene above Chapeltown was witnessed by people around the area on Sunday, June 23, with many wondering about the reason for the touching gesture.

This heart was drawn in the sky above Sheffield on Sunday, June 23, for a baby gender reveal | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star can confirm it was a gender reveal, with the plane painting the sky blue to show the happy couple are expecting a baby boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who were lucky enough to see the aerial artwork being created took to social media to give their thoughts and send the parents-to-be their best wishes.