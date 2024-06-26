Watch: Video shows 'brilliant' moment plane draws heart in sky above Sheffield for baby gender reveal
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This video captures the ‘brilliant’ moment a plane drew a heart in the sky above Sheffield.
The heartwarming scene above Chapeltown was witnessed by people around the area on Sunday, June 23, with many wondering about the reason for the touching gesture.
The Star can confirm it was a gender reveal, with the plane painting the sky blue to show the happy couple are expecting a baby boy.
Those who were lucky enough to see the aerial artwork being created took to social media to give their thoughts and send the parents-to-be their best wishes.
One person called it a ‘brilliant’ display, while another said it ‘looked class’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.