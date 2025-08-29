WATCH: Video captures carnage after car ploughs into house

Daniel Tupling, aged 38, had returned from a family trip to Disneyland just hours earlier when he and wife Kate, 39, were woken by what he said “sounded like a bomb” as a vehicle smashed into their Lodge Lane home in Dinnington, Rotherham.

After a long day of travelling, Daniel had falled asleep on the sofa watching TV.

He was woken suddenly with the sound of a huge bang and found a car embedded in his property.

His nine-year-old daughter Florence had been playing with Lego at the very table the car smashed into just hours earlier.

Neighbours have rallied round the family in the aftermath, offering support, but Daniel admitted the ordeal has left them devastated.

“This is the first house we’ve owned, my wife and I have worked for many years, gone through plenty of turmoil to afford it. To see it like this has broken us,” he said.

While the house structure has been declared stable for now, the crash caused severe damage to the supporting wall.

Watch this video, which shows the aftermath of the collision.

Jamie Jory, 33, of Addison Square, Dinnington, has since been charged with offences including:

Driving while above the prescribed limit for alcohol

Driving without due care and attention

Failing to stop

Using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate

He has been bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on September 23.

1 . Dan and Katie Tupling in damaged home after car smashed into kitchen at 2am S70 Media Photo Sales

2 . The car smashed through the French doors into the house Dan and Katie Tupling's damaged home after car smashed into kitchen at 2am. | Dan Tupling Photo Sales

3 . Dan and Katie Tupling with the remains of the crash in their garden. Damaged home after car smashed into kitchen at 2am. | S70 Media Photo Sales