Watch: Video and photos show Chance to Dance festival in Sheffield city centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 15:54 BST

Sheffield become a huge dancing stage at the weekend - as the city’s Chance to Dance festival hit the streets.

In total, 30 dance schools and dance groups took part in the festival which took place in locations in the city centre, throughout most of Saturday.

Kicking off at 11am with an opening ceremony and a performance by Techno Spartans, Chance to Dance lasted until 5pm, with a mass dance event.

Dance group leaders told The Star they loved the sheer number of types of dancing that contributed the festival, with organisations taking part from all over Sheffield.

There were events at three locations in the city - Barker’s Pool, the Peace Gardens and the Winter Garden.

The Star was there to take some pictures of the event, which can be seen in the gallery below.

You can also watch some of the action from the event in the video with this story.

Members of the public join in a routine at the Peace Gardens. Photo: David Kessen, National World

1. Joining in

Members of the public join in a routine at the Peace Gardens. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Sosa Xa Getting ready for a performance of African song and dance in the Winter Garden. Photo: David Kessen, National World

2. Sosa Xa

Sosa Xa Getting ready for a performance of African song and dance in the Winter Garden. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Sheffield School of Bollywood perform in the Peace Gardens. Photo: David Kessen, National World

3. Bollywood

Sheffield School of Bollywood perform in the Peace Gardens. Photo: David Kessen, National World

On Broadway Dance Fitness perform at the Peace Gardens. Photo: David Kessen

4. On Broadway

On Broadway Dance Fitness perform at the Peace Gardens. Photo: David Kessen

