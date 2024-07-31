Watch: Tramlines 2024 artists The Snuts, Miles Kane and Balancing Act praise Sheffield festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
We bagged exclusive interviews with The Snuts and Miles Kane after they returned to Tramlines with blow-away performances on the main stage over the weekend.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Up-and-coming Balancing Act, who have been featured on Radio 1’s Future Artists, also spoke about their hopes to return to Sheffield after the crowd packed into The Leadmill Stage to watch their performance on Saturday.
Watch Lauren Hague talk to the bands in our video above.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.