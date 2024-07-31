Watch: Tramlines 2024 artists The Snuts, Miles Kane and Balancing Act praise Sheffield festival

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:23 BST
Tramlines Festival 2024 was an unforgettable weekend for not only the audience, but also the stars.

We bagged exclusive interviews with The Snuts and Miles Kane after they returned to Tramlines with blow-away performances on the main stage over the weekend.

Up-and-coming Balancing Act, who have been featured on Radio 1’s Future Artists, also spoke about their hopes to return to Sheffield after the crowd packed into The Leadmill Stage to watch their performance on Saturday.

Watch Lauren Hague talk to the bands in our video above.

