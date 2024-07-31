Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tramlines Festival 2024 was an unforgettable weekend for not only the audience, but also the stars.

We bagged exclusive interviews with The Snuts and Miles Kane after they returned to Tramlines with blow-away performances on the main stage over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up-and-coming Balancing Act, who have been featured on Radio 1’s Future Artists, also spoke about their hopes to return to Sheffield after the crowd packed into The Leadmill Stage to watch their performance on Saturday.