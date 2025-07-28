Watch the moment the Lionesses won the Euros 2025 in front of a packed Tramlines crowd

By Ciara Healy
Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:37 BST
Festival-goers at Tramlines were treated to more than just music this weekend – they witnessed a historic moment as England’s Lionesses were crowned Euro 2025 champions.

Crowds gathered around big screens across the festival site, many already dressed in England shirts and flags from earlier in the day.

Families, friends and football fans of all ages joined together to support the women’s team in their nail-biting final.

The atmosphere was electric as the final whistle blew – children perched on parents’ shoulders, flags flying high and even a baby seen bouncing along to the cheers.

It was a massive moment of celebration, with the crowd erupting into song and hugs as the Lionesses made history once again.

