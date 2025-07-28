Festival-goers at Tramlines were treated to more than just music this weekend – they witnessed a historic moment as England’s Lionesses were crowned Euro 2025 champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds gathered around big screens across the festival site, many already dressed in England shirts and flags from earlier in the day.

Families, friends and football fans of all ages joined together to support the women’s team in their nail-biting final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The atmosphere was electric as the final whistle blew – children perched on parents’ shoulders, flags flying high and even a baby seen bouncing along to the cheers.

It was a massive moment of celebration, with the crowd erupting into song and hugs as the Lionesses made history once again.