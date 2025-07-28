Watch the moment the Lionesses won the Euros 2025 in front of a packed Tramlines crowd
Crowds gathered around big screens across the festival site, many already dressed in England shirts and flags from earlier in the day.
Families, friends and football fans of all ages joined together to support the women’s team in their nail-biting final.
Would you like to read more articles like this? Sign up to The Star’s daily newsletter today and receive the latest news sent direct to your inbox
The atmosphere was electric as the final whistle blew – children perched on parents’ shoulders, flags flying high and even a baby seen bouncing along to the cheers.
It was a massive moment of celebration, with the crowd erupting into song and hugs as the Lionesses made history once again.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.