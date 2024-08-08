Watch the birdie with a new range of Emmaus Sheffield garden products
Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for previously homeless people - known as companions - at its base close to the Canal Basin.
And the companions have been using their creative skills to create bespoke garden items with full eco-friendly credentials.
“Our workshop team have been working hard on creating everything from bird boxes to bird feeders, all crafted from fully recycled wood, which fits in perfectly with our ethos of repurposing materials wherever possible,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedornko.
“Some of the wood is given to us by our supporters but other comes from items of furniture that were not in a good enough condition to go on sale in our second hand superstore.
“It’s perfect proof, though, that with a little imagination, absolutely nothing needs to go to waste.
“Garden items prove extremely popular at this time of the year but the companions also have a good range of hand crafted housewares too, everything from planters to breakfast trays, shelving and candle holders.
:Every penny raised from the shop goes directly back into the project so by shopping with us, you're not only going to pick up a bargain, you'll also be helping to change someone's life.”
All items are currently on sale at the Emmaus Sheffield Second Hand Superstore at Cadman Street.
To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield and its work with the homeless visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk
