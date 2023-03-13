Ndiaye marked his 23rd birthday on Monday, March 6, and was back out playing midfield for Sheffield United the following day in an away tie against Reading.
As this video shared by Sheffield United shows, a Blades mascot helped to make this year’s birthday extra special by surprising him with a birthday present.
The youngster, who has ‘Chopsy’ written on the back of her United shirt, can be seen giving high fives to Blades players as they come out of the tunnel and on to the pitch.
As Ndiaye comes past, the adorable pig-tailed mascot holds out the gift bag containing his birthday present, but he initially doesn’t appear to see it.
When Ndiaye realises, he comes back to the mascot, takes the birthday present from her and she whispers something to him.
Ndiaye laughs and seems genuinely touched. The pair high-five, he gives her gift to someone close by for safe-keeping, pats her on the shoulder and runs off to begin the match, which ended in a 1 – 0 victory for the Blades.
Shared on Twitter, with the tag line ‘wholesome content,’ scores of Blades fans have reacted to the delightful video.
leghc said: “He was so lovely with her, she’ll never forget that moment.”
James added: “This is so sweet.”
Andy Nightingale continued: “Brilliant, made her day.”
MrsR said: “So sweet.”