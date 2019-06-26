The swan was rescued by the RSPCA after he was found injured on St Ann’s Roundabout in Rotherham during rush-hour traffic.

Vehicles were swerving to avoid the stricken swan until a member of the public helped the bird get to the side of the road and he alerted the RSPCA.

The swan is released back into the wild.

Animal Collection Officer Katie Hetherington was sent to the scene on the morning of June 13.

She was able to rescue the swan and took him to Peak Vets in Woodseats where he was x-rayed by clinical director Nigel Smallwood for a suspected broken pelvis.

Fortunately no broken bones were discovered but as the swan was unable to stand he had to be rehabilitated by the RSPCA.

After a couple of days of rest at the RSPCA’s Bawtry centre the swan appeared to be in good health. He was feeding well so he was taken back to the area where he came - the River Don - last week.

Katie said: “It was really concerning when I first saw the swan as he couldn’t stand so I was worried he had a broken pelvis.

“However the x-ray revealed he had no broken bones so he just needed some rest and time to get his strength back.

“We have dealt with a number of similar incidents in the past in this area of Rotherham, we believe when the road is wet some swans flying over mistake it for a river and go down to land.

“I was so relieved that after a few days he was able to be released back into his home environment. It is always so rewarding to rescue an animal, see it nursed back to health and then return it into the wild and I am grateful to the member of the public who initially helped the swan and then contacted us.”