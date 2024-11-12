Sheffield Railway Station held its Remembrance Day service at the new plaque that commemorates four brothers killed during World War One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service on November 11 was hosted by East Midlands Railway, and involved the laying of wreaths, the playing of the Last Post, a two minute silence, a hymn and prayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of members of the public, veterans, servicemen and representatives of EMR and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were in attendance.

It is only the second time the commemorative anniversary has been held outside the plaque, which was unveiled in 2023.

Remembrance Service at Sheffield Railway Station, held by a plaque in memory of the Pridmore brothers killed in WWI. | Dean Atkins

It pays tribute to the Pridmore family, from Hunt Street, in Netherthorpe. They are believed to be the hardest hit family in World War One which killed four of the 13 children within 1914-1918.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those men are remembered as George Harry Pridmore, Albert Pridmore, John Thomas Pridmore, and Arthur Edward Pridmore.

The plaque was unveiled last year inside Sheffield station. | Dean Atkins

John Thomas’ great grandson, Mick Drewry, found out the tragic story 20 years ago, and set about campaigning to do something to recognise the family’s sacrifice. The plaque was then paid for and put in place thanks to four past Masters of the Cutlers Company in Hallamshire.

Mick described the unveiling last year as “really special”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens joined the Remembrance Day service, | Dean Atkins

He said: “It inspired me to write a book on the Pridmore brothers, which I am still researching as I write.

“There will no doubt be descendants of the Pridmore brothers amongst the population of Sheffield today and if any of them can provide me with any information on Albert, Arthur Edward, George Harry or John Thomas Pridmore that may be of interest for the book, especially any family photographs, I would love to hear from them.”

You can contact Mick with any relevant information at: [email protected].