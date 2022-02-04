Staff at the Armed Forces recruitment office in Sheffield are getting their gym gear on and undertaking the gruelling challenge as they seek to raise £500 for Combat Stress.

The money will help the charity continue to treat veterans’ symptoms to allow them to face their past and focus on the future, while improving their quality of life.

It will pay for them to employ mental health professionals to ensure veterans get the help and support they need via treatment plans.

RAF team Jess Salmon, Natasha Reynolds, Danny Eccles taking on the 10,000 burpees challenge in aid of Combat Stress at the Armed Forces recruitment centre in Sheffield

RAF Gunner Danny Eccles, aged 36, said: “Combat Stress is a good charity that supports the armed forces and veterans and a lot of people don’t realise that it has been around for over

a hundred years.

“It Is great for us that we are already a fifth of our way before we’ve even started. We did pull that figure out of the air and if we do manage to raise it, we will be overwhelmed with the support.

"But if we go beyond that it will be even better as Combat Stress is a really worthy cause and we get to do some burpees and get fit whilst we are doing it.”

The team have already raised £137 on day three of their challenge.

For every £1 donated to Combat Stress, 81p is spent on veteran treatment and support, 16p goes on fundraising and 3p towards raising awareness.

Robert Marsh, director of fundraising at Combat Stress, said: “We’re extremely thankful to the RAF recruitment staff in Sheffield for taking on their 10,000 burpees in a month challenge in aid of our charity.

"Their £500 target will help us to continue to meet the needs of former servicemen and women who turn to us for help.

“Veterans depend on Combat Stress and we, in turn, depend on the generosity of our supporters. There are lots of ways you can support us – run a race, become a member of our cheer squad, hold a cake sale, skydive, sign up to make a regular donation – the list is endless.”

To find out more about how to support Combat Stress, visit: https://www.combatstress.org.uk/support-us.