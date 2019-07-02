Pedestrians looked on in horror as the Chevrolet Chevelle roared along Town Moor Avenue in a cloud of smoke before mounting the pavement and ploughing into a brick wall.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Several videos of the incident on Sunday afternoon have emerged on social media with the driver appearing to escape uninjured from the wreckage of the dramatic smash.

But police have said the driver of the vehicle had left the scene before officers could attend and that enquiries are now under way to establish the nature of driving prior to the collision.

It is also understood that the driver of the vehicle wasn’t the owner of the car.

The car roars down Town Moor Avenue after the Classic Car Show. (Photo: YouTube).

In footage widely circulated on Facebook, one clip of the smash shows a man in a yellow t-shirt and dark trousers leaving a field at Doncaster College for the Deaf inside the maroon and black coloured motor as part of a parade of vehicles at the end of the annual Doncaster Classic Car Show.

As the driver exits the gates, ignoring a turn left sign and instead turning right down Town Moor Avenue towards Doncaster Racecourse, the vehicle suddenly revs noisily, picks up speed and can be seen sliding across the carriageway smashing into a garden wall in a cloud of smoke.

Another clip shows onlookers rushing to the driver’s aid as he surveys the damage to the vehicle and the garden wall.

The aftermath of the smash in Town Moor Avenue, showing the damage to the wall and the tyre marks left on the road. (Photos: Viv Howorth).

Footage shows bricks scattered across the pavement with severe damage to the front passenger side wing of the car – although being an American motor, the car is actually a left hand drive model.

Amid laughter as people clamour to film the damage, one voice can be heard saying: “F****** k***.”

Benjamin Darke, who shared one of the clips to YouTube wrote: “Some guy did a burn out when leaving the car show lost control and took out a wall luckily nobody was hurt except the car which had just had a new paint job.”

An eyewitness, who lives on Town Moor Avenue, but who declined to be named, said: “They were all coming out in their cars, revving them, showing off, making them backfire, that kind of thing – the smell of exhaust fumes was horrendous.

“All of a sudden, this car comes tearing down the road, slides across onto the pavement and into the wall with a huge bang.

“It was just pure luck that there was no-one standing there because there were loads of kids standing by the side of the road watching the cars as they went past.

“Someone could have been seriously injured or killed.”

“The driver didn’t hang around – he was telling people that the car wasn’t his and he was driving it for a friend.”

Residents called 999 to report the incident – but were told that officers wouldn’t be dispatched to the scene as there were no casualties.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports around 4.30pm on 30 June, that a vehicle had collided with a wall outside a property on Town Moor Avenue, Town Fields.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped and exchanged details with the owner of the property but left before officers could attend.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the nature of the driving prior to the collision."

The annual car show attracts thousands of motoring enthusiasts from across the region, showing off their pride and joy vintage vehicles at the day long summer event.