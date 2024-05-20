Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Snog was briefly removed from the wall of Fagan’s as the building underwent re-rendering works.

The Snog is back. Pete McKee’s iconic mural in Sheffield has been reborn on the side of Fagan’s pub in the city centre.

The artwork disappeared from the side of the building briefly as the pub had necessary works done. It had been an famous part of the city centre since it’s first appearance in 2013.

In April, commuters travelling past the pub on their way to work were shocked to see the mural had been covered over in grey - with one reader concerned the artwork had been “decimated”.

Pete McKee has repainted The Snog. The mural was briefly removed as Fagan's underwent re-rendering works.

However, Pete’s team were quick to dispell any negativity, confirming The Snog would be back “when the weather is suitable”.

Pete and his team spent the entire day going up and down the building’s wall to bring Frank and Joy back to life.