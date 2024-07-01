Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster One Direction star was the hero of the hour – when he took a TV to watch England at Glastonbury.

The city singer delighted festivalgoers by bringing along and setting up the set to watch England’s last 16 game against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Tomlinson told the BBC's Culture and Media Editor, Katie Razzal, it was "touch and go" with the signal for a while.

The One Direction star attended the festival as a concert goer, rather than performing himself and set the television up in the camp grounds.

Louis Tomlinson delighted Glastonbury goers by taking a TV to watch the England game. (Photo/Video: BBC).

England's 2-1 win against Slovakia means they are now through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Jude Bellingham grabbed a stunning equaliser, deep into injury time to draw England level after Slovakia had taken an early shock lead.