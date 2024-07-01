Watch: One Direction star Louis Tomlinson from Doncaster takes TV to watch England at Glastonbury
The city singer delighted festivalgoers by bringing along and setting up the set to watch England’s last 16 game against Slovakia at Euro 2024.
Tomlinson told the BBC's Culture and Media Editor, Katie Razzal, it was "touch and go" with the signal for a while.
The One Direction star attended the festival as a concert goer, rather than performing himself and set the television up in the camp grounds.
England's 2-1 win against Slovakia means they are now through to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Jude Bellingham grabbed a stunning equaliser, deep into injury time to draw England level after Slovakia had taken an early shock lead.
They were just seconds from going out before Bellingham’s heroics and then England captain Harry Kane wrapped up victory with a goal in extra time.
