Watch: Mum behind one of Sheffield’s best-dressed Halloween houses spends hours putting up decorations
Kerry Noriega, who lives on Harborough Avenue, in Manor, may well have Sheffield’s best dressed home for Halloween.
Video footage shows lit-up cobwebs made of rope entangled across her front-garden, with a terrifying man-size spider suspended over her driveway.
Glowing pumpkins and ghoulish creatures stand outside her front door, illuminated by projections of spooky ghosts, witches and pumpkins on the exterior walls of the house.
This extravagant showcase is one that Kerry puts on most years, with Halloween being her favourite holiday. She claims it ‘only’ took a couple of hours to pull together.
Kerry, a mum-of-two, said: “I just like Halloween. I don’t think it hurts anyone putting out decorations, it’s a bit of harmless fun.
“I try to make it a bit more cute than scary for the little kiddies that come.
“One of my favourite memories is going trick or treating with my brothers and sisters. We would all go together in the local area. My mum used to carve a face into a turnip.
“It was just really good fun. It’s one of those memories that stick with you.”
Kerry has two children, aged 10 and 14. When asked if they were as passionate as her, Kerry said: “My little one is. My eldest thinks I’m a bit nuts.
“I’ve had quite a lot of people when I’m outside say how fantastic it is. I don’t think there’s anymore on the road like this.”
Tonight, Kerry plans to spend Halloween handing out sweets to trick or treaters with her youngest child, before watching her favourite film for the season, Hocus Pocus.