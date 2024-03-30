Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Westbourne Professional was set up in 2014, as a car and van dealership offering a bespoke service for buying and selling cars and commercial vehicles.

"My grandfather set up Twigg Bros Garage and Car Recovery company in Crookes in 1945 which is now run by my father, Joe Twigg, and his brother.

"Although I studied Law and worked as a trainee solicitor, my choices have been influenced by cars, and I changed career to work for Jaguar on Sharrow Vale Road before deciding to set up my own business.

Westbourne Professional held an Easter Eggstravaganza to mark their 10th anniversary and raise funds and egg donations

"Westbourne Professional moved to our current premises in 2021, and held our first event to promote the newly refurbished showroom. The “Cars and Coffee” event was held with catering from Lynne's (formerly Lynne's Pantry of Surrey Street), who have a reputation for motoring events.

"Myself and Lynne’s owner, Matt Frolish, decided to ask attendees to bring a present for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

"After two years of replicating the event, and with April 1 this year being a decade since Westbourne began, we decided to do something for them again.

Easter egg collected for Sheffield Children's Hospital and other children's charities across Sheffield.

"When I contacted them, they informed me they give out over 3,000 chocolate eggs each Easter, so we decided to chip in!

"Alongside Lynne's, who again offered their barista coffee, bacon sandwiches, and other products free of charge, EVE Kitchen (Sharrow Vale Road) also donated 100 fresh handmade doughnuts.

"Autocraft Motor Caravans from Chesterfield brought one of their stunning campervans to show off, and Marsh Tree Care brought their tractor all the way from Hope Valley.

Charity car show at Westbourne Professional

"We had a number of vehicles from private owners, including rare and collectable Porsches and Ferrari’s. In total, we had more than 100 sports and classic vehicles on show with more than 250 guests throughout the day.

"Entertainment was provided by former professional trials rider James Dabill, from Barnsley, and sponsored by motorbike shop Rev Shed Moto.

"He stunned the crowd with tricks and seemingly impossible stunts, including a trailer of tree trunks and a Jaguar XF (which had a few dents after the event!).

"In total, 670 chocolate eggs were donated along with other treats and teddies. We also collected £320 in cash donations, which will go to the High Dependency Unit.