Watch me give blood for the first time as Sheffield Donor Centre warns of 'ongoing blood shortage'

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 06:01 BST
The NHS is calling for more blood donors in Sheffield to come forward over the Halloween period to help tackle the ongoing blood shortage.

Sheffield Donor Centre, in Church Street in the city centre, has around 200 appointments still available over the next fortnight, plus hundreds more over the coming weeks.

NHS Blood and Transplant needs donors to fill empty slots over the coming weeks and months to help sustain blood stocks over the critical winter period. The Amber alert issued in July for severely low stocks of O negative blood remains in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More donors from the black community are also in need as they are more likely to have the blood type used to treat sickle cell. The NHS currently only has enough donors to supply half the amount of blood needed by sickle cell patients. The rest needs to be substituted with O negative.

Sheffield Blood Donor Centre is appealing for more donations to tackle its 'ongoing shortage'.placeholder image
Sheffield Blood Donor Centre is appealing for more donations to tackle its 'ongoing shortage'. | National World

People with O negative and B negative blood are also urged to come forward right now.

If you are considering your first donation, or it has been a while since your last, watch The Star’s video above of reporter Kirsty Hamilton donating blood for the first time earlier this year.

As if the first time donating isn’t daunting enough, the whole event was captured on video to highlight just how simple and easy it is to donate blood and help to save lives. In fact, Kirsty said the "hardest part was eating three packets of crisps in an hour".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Mark Chambers, director of donor experience at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “Halloween is all about fake blood and gore. But we need real blood – and lots of it – to save lives at Halloween and all year round.

“We saw a fantastic response from our amazing donors in Sheffield after issuing an Amber alert. But right now the city’s donor centre has hundreds of empty appointments. We really need donors to come forward over the Halloween period and beyond into the winter months.”

Existing Ro, O negative and B negative donors are asked to call 0300 123 23 23 for a priority appointment.

To book an appointment visit www.blood.co.uk, use the GiveBlood app or call 0300 123 23 23.

Related topics:VideoEnglandSheffieldfirst personHalloweenPatients
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice