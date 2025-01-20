Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He’s one of the most beloved personalities in Sheffield - and now a new documentary looks at his work in the city.

John Burkhill has been raising money for the MacMillan Cancer Support charity for years, and has raised over £1 million, since losing both his wife and his daughter in the space of a year.

In the moving documentary, on Shots TV, John tells how he got started in Sheffield raising money for the charity, and his background.

Titled ‘Real Life Heroes: John Burkhill: The Million Pound Man,’ the documentary also tells of his life before the fundraising started. while residents share their own tributes to the man and his work.

You can stream the 26 minute story by logging onto https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52754467.