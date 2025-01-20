Watch: John Burkhill documentary hits the screen, telling story of beloved Sheffield 'man with pram'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
John Burkhill has been raising money for the MacMillan Cancer Support charity for years, and has raised over £1 million, since losing both his wife and his daughter in the space of a year.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
In the moving documentary, on Shots TV, John tells how he got started in Sheffield raising money for the charity, and his background.
Titled ‘Real Life Heroes: John Burkhill: The Million Pound Man,’ the documentary also tells of his life before the fundraising started. while residents share their own tributes to the man and his work.
You can stream the 26 minute story by logging onto https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52754467.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.