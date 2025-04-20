Watch: Hundreds join huge motorbike Egg Run to Weston Park for Sheffield Children's Hospital

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
Hundreds of bikers rode across Sheffield in fancy dress for Sheffield Children’s Hospital today - and you can watch here.

Our video shows nearly 1,000 bikers taking part in the annual Theo’s Egg Run event for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The riders rode from the South Yorkshire Police base at Europa Link to Weston Park, bring Easter Eggs for youngsters at the children’s hospital.

The were led my former motorcycle racing world champion James Toseland.

Take a look at our video to see what happened.

